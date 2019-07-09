DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - An officer-involved shooting in Danbury may lead to charges for a knife-wielding suspect.
According to state police, Aaron Bouffard, 31, was at the McDonough House substance abuse treatment facility on July 3 when he attacked people there.
The victims told investigators that Bouffard's behavior escalated to the point where he wielded two butcher knives.
Officers were sent to the Old Ridgebury Road area of town in an attempt to find Bouffard.
With the help of state police out of Southbury, they found him near a soccer field still holding the knives.
State police said attempts to deescalate the situation were made and verbal warnings were issued by the responding officers, but Bouffard refused to listen. They said he continued to move toward them with the knives.
Officer Alex Relyea of the Danbury Police Department was identified as the officer who fired several shots at Bouffard. The suspect was struck in the thigh, pelvis and finger.
Bouffard was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he remains for further evaluation.
Troopers said charges for him are pending.
Relyea remains on paid administrative leave.
The officer was involved in another shooting back on Dec. 29.
State police said Relyea shot another knife-wielding suspect who refused to put the weapon down. A Taser was deployed beforehand but was ineffective.
The suspect in that case died from his wounds.
