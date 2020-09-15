NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police have taken over the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Naugatuck Monday night.
Police said it happened following a traffic stop in the borough around 8 p.m., on the Route 8 north on-ramp near Maple Street.
According to Naugatuck police, a Waterbury man operating an orange Dodge Charger drove at the officer who was attempting the traffic stop.
The officer fired his weapon at the vehicle, which took off at a high rate of speed.
Police said the officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
It is unclear at this time if the driver of the vehicle suffered any injuries.
He and the vehicle have not yet been located.
Police said anyone with information should contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
