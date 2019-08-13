NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A search for a murder suspect continues in New Haven hours after police said he killed a man and injured a police captain.
Capt. Anthony Duff was in the area of Henry Street and Dixwell Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Monday when he interrupted a shooting, police said.
Mayor Toni Harp and interim police Chief Otoniel Reyes scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. on Tuesday to release new details.
Tuesday morning, a number of streets, including Dixwell Avenue, remained blocked off.
Duff was not on duty when he came upon the shooting, and was not in uniform, according to Chief Reyes.
Reyes also said Duff witnessed a person get shot and killed. That victim's identity has not been released.
The suspect then turned the gun on Duff.
Duff called for backup and said he had been shot.
According to officials, Duff suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is "lucky to be alive."
Police said he is expected to be okay. Tuesday morning, he was reported to be out of surgery and in a recovery room.
The person who police are searching for in connection with the shooting is described as a black man with long braids, a goatee, muscular build and was wearing a black shirt and black pants.
He was last seen on foot fleeing from the area.
Police said tactical teams searched backyards Tuesday morning.
SWAT members were also being seen scouring various neighborhoods.
What a scene. This is what families are waking up to in this #NewHaven neighborhood as SWAT continues their search for a man who shot and killed someone then shot @NewHavenPolice Captain Anthony Duff multiple times last night. It’s been nearly 10+ hours since the search started. pic.twitter.com/Lq0TQVUL07— Carolina Cruz (@CCruzNews) August 13, 2019
State police said they are also involved in the investigation. They released a statement on Tuesday morning.
“Following the shooting in New Haven on Monday night, the New Haven Police Department and the New Haven State’s Attorney called on Connecticut State Police to assist in the investigation," they said. "State Police is currently assisting on several levels as we work to determine what transpired during the late night incident.”
In a statement on Tuesday, Mayor Toni Harp issued a statement saying “Captain Duff is a police officer and a gentleman – his off-duty decision last night to intervene when he happened upon a random, violent altercation speaks to his nonstop commitment to police work and his personal valor. I know I share with all New Haven residents a sincere desire for his continuing and thorough recovery; I know I share with all residents profound gratitude for his dedicated and longstanding service to the city.”
Captain Duff has been with the department for 24 years and studied at Yale University.
Troopers also posted to social media that they wished Duff a speedy recovery. They also extended condolences to the victim's family.
Other police departments also expressed their support.
Danbury police shared their thoughts and prayers.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff. While off duty, Capt. Duff came across an active gunfight and was shot as he tried to intervene. Please keep Capt Duff and the rest of the New Haven PD in your thoughts during this difficult time pic.twitter.com/BMDpx7y8OF— DanburyPoliceDept (@Danbury_PD) August 13, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to call 203-946-6316.
comment
Sending healing wishes for a prompt and full recovery for Captain Duff.
