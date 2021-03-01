All Town #2.jpg

A robbery happened at the Alltown Fresh on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden on March 1, 2021.

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man robbed a convenience market in Hamden and police hoped the public could help track him down.

The robbery happened at the Alltown Fresh on Dixwell Avenue on Monday around 3 a.m.

Investigators said the suspect was a middle-aged man who stood 5'10 inches tall and weighed about 200 pounds. He wore a dark blue and white striped Adidas jacket with gray sweatpants.

The suspect fled in what was described as a newer model red four-door Chevrolet sedan. He headed northbound on Dixwell Avenue.

Police said he approached the clerk, pointed a firearm at the person and pulled the trigger. The gun, however, did not fire.

The clerk handed over cash from a register.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4000.

