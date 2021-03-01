HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man robbed a convenience market in Hamden and police hoped the public could help track him down.
The robbery happened at the Alltown Fresh on Dixwell Avenue on Monday around 3 a.m.
Investigators said the suspect was a middle-aged man who stood 5'10 inches tall and weighed about 200 pounds. He wore a dark blue and white striped Adidas jacket with gray sweatpants.
Police said he approached the clerk, pointed a firearm at the person and pulled the trigger. The gun, however, did not fire.
The clerk handed over cash from a register.
The suspect fled in what was described as a newer model red four-door Chevrolet sedan. He headed northbound on Dixwell Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.