NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A man was arrested after police said he pulled a knife on a Home Depot employee in North Haven on Sunday afternoon.
Police arrested 54-year-old Noel Santiago for on robbery, weapons, and drug charges after police said Santiago, and another suspect who fled, after arguing with an employee when they were confronted about stealing items.
Santiago began waving a knife around “frantically,” police said. When confronted, he took off running, but was later arrested.
Police are searching for the other suspect.
Santiago is expected in court on Monday in Meriden.
