FAIRFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - A Bridgeport man, William Johnson was arrested and charged for robbing a bank with a fake handgun.
On Aug. 25, around 11:54 p.m., the Fairfield Police learned of a bank robbery at Key Bank, located at 1761 Post Road.
The suspect was described as a white male who pointed a hand gun at the tellers, while he demanded money.
He fled the scene in a gray taxi. The suspect was seen headed north on Mill Plain Road.
Police reached out to local taxi companies. They were able to track the taxi to East Main Bridge in Bridgeport.
The suspect was identified as Johnson, and the stolen cash was found in his backpack.
Police determined that there was no handgun involved, Johnson had suggested he had a firearm.
He was taken in to custody without incident and charged with robbery in the first degree and larceny in the second degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.