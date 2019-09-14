MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Manchester Police arrested a suspect who was spotted in surveillance video wearing a blonde wig, on robbery charges.
Police arrested 34-year-old, Vernon resident Frederick Johansen on charges of robbery and larceny after he allegedly robbed the People’s United Bank inside the Broad Street Stop and Shop last Sunday.
Following the robbery, surveillance video caught Johansen running east on Broad Street.
Johansen is currently being held on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on September 26th.
