WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- State police are seeking a suspect responsible for a deadly hit and run in Westbrook on Christmas Eve.
Troopers said 39-year-old John Ingalls died on Saturday from injuries sustained in a hit and run crash on Spencer Plains Rd. on Tuesday.
Police said a suspect fled the scene after striking Ingalls who was riding a bicycle.
Troopers said the media, social media, and concerned citizens have helped them compile evidence leading to a possible arrest.
Anyone with information related to this case can call Troop “F” at (860) 399-2100.
