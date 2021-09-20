ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are searching for the person involved in a double stabbing in Essex
It happened around 8:30 Monday night on Main Street.
Sources tell Eyewitness News that a man, who was unresponsive, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, while a woman was being taken to the Shoreline Clinic in Westbrook.
The extent of their injuries are not yet known.
Police are looking for a black man last seen wearing a blue shirt and white shorts.
He may be driving a silver or gray KIA-style SUV.
