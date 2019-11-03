GROTON (WFSB) - One person was injured following a shooting Sunday afternoon.
According to Groton City Police, officers were called to the scene of a shooting on Ledyard Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Police said a male was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment.
After speaking to witnesses, police said they are looking for a newer, silver vehicle, possibly a Volkswagen which was occupied by three men. Police said one was wearing a white hoodie.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Groton City Police department at 860-445-2451.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.