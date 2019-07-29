NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Grief counselors will be on hand at a school in New Haven Monday following the hit-and-run death of a student.
Judy Gomez, 55, is accused of striking and killing 18-year-old Christopher Franco and critically injuring his 15-year-old friend.
Gomez is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday morning.
The incident happened Friday night.
Police said Gomez fled the scene after she struck the scooter on which the teens had been riding.
After the news hit the community, friends and family of Franco gathered at the Common Ground School.
“I guess it was sometime in the middle of the night that Christopher died," said Liz Cox, director, Common Ground School. "Students were very active on social media, they were in touch with one another. They reached out to adults and they really needed a place and a space to be together so we starting making plans to open up the school as soon as we could.”
Cox said the grief counselors would be available at the school on Monday to help people grieve.
According to police, a Good Samaritan saw Gomez's damaged vehicle driving away and dialed 911. The person provided a description of the car and investigators were able to track it.
