MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man already suspected of killing a woman in Meriden last summer will finally be charged with her murder.
Tuesday, Meriden police said they secured an arrest warrant for Jason Darnell Watson that charges him with murdering Perrie Mason.
Mason was reported missing on Aug. 18, 2019.
Days later, her remains were found at Bay State Textiles recycling center in Waterbury, where Watson worked.
A lengthy investigation ensued by detectives with the Meriden Police Major Crimes Division. A warrant to formally charge Mr. Watson with murder was granted.
"The Meriden Police Department would like to thank the Connecticut State Police, Waterbury police, New Haven FBI Office, the Department of Children and Families, and the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance," police wrote in a news release.
Watson was given an arraignment date of Wednesday at 9 a.m. at New Haven Court.
