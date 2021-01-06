West Haven scene

A police investigation has forced officers to block off an area around Campbell Avenue in West Haven Wednesday afternoon.

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a stolen police vehicle forced officers to block off an area in West Haven Wednesday afternoon.

The scene unfolded around Campbell Avenue.

Video of part of the incident was shared with Channel 3. It showed a suspect trying to steal a police SUV.

No details were released by police.

