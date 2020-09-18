NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A manhunt is over for a suspect involved in an officer involved shooting in Naugatuck.
Only Channel 3's cameras were rolling when 24-year-old Roznovsky Machado turned himself in at police headquarters early Friday morning.
Naugatuck police confirmed he was taken into custody on Friday.
He was charged with criminal attempt at first-degree assault, second-degree assault, engaging police in a pursuit, first-degree reckless endangerment, evading responsibility, operating under suspension and assault on an officer.
"I believe his criminal record speaks for itself. I believe the community is safe when this type of criminal is taken into custody and removed from the streets. Our goal is to have a safe community here and I believe this accomplishes that today," said Naugatuck Police Deputy Chief C. Colin McAllister.
Also Friday morning, investigators released body camera footage of that shooting:
Monday night around 8 p.m. Naugatuck police pulled over Machado, of Waterbury, on the Route 8 ramp at Maple Street.
RELATED: Driver in Naugatuck officer involved shooting sought by police
Two officers responded to the traffic stop.
Body camera footage showed Officer Kevin Zainc asking for his license. He returned to his car to look up his name. The other officer, Sgt. Nicholas Kehoss, drove in front of Machado's orange Dodge Charger so he couldn't get away.
The suspect decided to take off. Police said he drove at Kehoss and ended up hitting the patrol car.
A look from the officer's patrol camera appeared to show that the officer was knocked to the ground.
That's when he fired his weapon at the suspect's car, police said.
The number of shots fired is still being determined.
Channel 3 was told Kehoss was hurt, but treated and released from a hospital. It's not clear if the suspect was hurt.
When Machado turned himself in, police said he was not injured.
He appeared before a judge on a video screen on Friday morning.
"Given the number of cases that he has pending, it is clear Mr. Machado represents a danger to the public at large. Every time police try and stop him, a chase ensues at some point in time," said Cynthia Serafini, Senior Assistant State's Attorney.
The judge ordered Machado to be held on $350,000 bond.
"He's not a bad kid, troubled kid, but I don't think they should have shot through the window. It could have ended up all bad," said Chastity Gonzalez, Machado's sister.
Connecticut State Police took over the investigation.
The Fairfield State's Attorney's Office is also investigating the use of force.
Kehoss is on administrative leave, which is standard while the investigation continues.
