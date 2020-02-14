WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A police chase that stemmed from an East Hartford investigation ended on I-84 west in Waterbury on Friday afternoon.
A female driver who was pulled over for a traffic stop on Regis Street in East Hartford struck an officer with her car, police said.
That led to a police chase ending up on I-84 west.
Watch the full chase here.
It was captured on Dept. of Transportation traffic cameras spanning from Farmington to Waterbury. The chase stopped at the Austin Road exit on I-84 west.
Officers surrounded the car, and the female was ultimately taken into custody.
The officer who was hit by the suspect's car only suffered minor injuries and was able to get back into his cruiser to chase after the suspect.
Traffic was backed up in the area as of 2:30 p.m.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
