PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Reports by of a female being assaulted and threatened in Plainfield led to a man's arrest.
Police said they charged 36-year-old James Warner of Moosup with disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening, second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault and unlawful restraint.
He was arrested on Tuesday on the strength of an arrest warrant.
Police said Warner was involved in a domestic dispute that happened several days before the arrest.
A female victim reported that Warner assaulted her and sent her several threatening text messages.
Warner has since been released from custody after posting his court-set bond of $50,000.
He's scheduled to face a judge in Danielson Superior Court on Wednesday.
