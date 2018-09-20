WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A burglary suspect was caught in the act by a West Hartford police officer early Thursday morning.
According to police, Sean T. Colgan, 38, of East Hartford, actually pulled on the door handle of an officer's unmarked cruiser.
The officer was on Jackson Avenue conducting surveillance due to previously reported burglaries.
Colgan was spotted walking in the area. He walked in the middle of the road to where the officer's vehicle was parked along the side.
He then went to pull on the door handle.
At that point, the officer got out of the vehicle and detained Colgan, police said.
Colgan was arrested not only for the incident but an outstanding warrant, police said.
He was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His warrant charged him with violation of probation.
