HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people were arrested after being accused of forcing their way into people's vehicles in Hamden.
Laruan Biggs, 18, of Hamden, and 18-year-old Jennaya Mazyck of North Haven, face burglary charges.
Police said they received a call around 3 a.m. on Friday that two people were tampering with vehicles on Lucien Drive.
Biggs and Mazyck were found walking in the area. Police said Biggs was carrying a flashlight.
Investigators said they learned that both were entering vehicles.
They were arrested and brought to police headquarters.
Police charged them with two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary.
The suspects were given a court date of June 9 in Meriden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.