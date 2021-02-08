ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A suspected car thief was arrested following a Monday morning pursuit and crash in Enfield.
According to police, an officer tried to stop the suspect just before 7 a.m.
However, the suspect fled and officers pursued.
Police said they were forced to break off the pursuit at one point.
The suspect eventually crashed in the area of Route 190 near Brookside Plaza.
The driver then fled on foot, but was taken into custody by officers.
They have yet to release the suspect's identity.
