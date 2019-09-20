SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The state forensic lab identified a church burglary suspect in Southington.
According to police, 20-year-old Dylan Fournier of Southington took a safe and damaged property at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Main Street.
The burglary happened on March 18.
Detectives collected evidence from the scene.
On Wednesday, they said they received a notice from the Connecticut Forensic Laboratory. The lab identified Fournier as the suspect.
Thursday, an arrest warrant was signed and charged him with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and sixth-degree larceny.
Fournier was held on a court-set bond of $50,000 and faced a judge on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.