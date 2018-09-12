HAMDEN (WFSB) - A woman accused of trying to steal a $130 in Burlington Coat Factory merchandise assaulted her arresting officer, according to Hamden police.
Officers arrested 22-year-old Zhane Flynn of New Haven on Monday.
Police said they were called to the Burlington Coat Factory on Dixwell Avenue around 1:15 p.m.
They said they found that Flynn had attempted to steal $130 worth of items.
When officers arrived, Flynn fled.
When they caught up to her, they said she violently resisted arrest.
One officer suffered a cut to the top of his head. He was treated on the scene by Hamden firefighters.
Officers later learned that Flynn was wanted on nine outstanding arrest warrants.
Flynn was charged with third-degree robbery, assault on a police officer, interfering with a police officer, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and possession of a shoplifting device.
From the warrants, she was also charged with first-degree criminal trespass, sixth-degree larceny, violation of probation and failure to appear.
She was held on bonds totaling $60,000.
Flynn was given a court date of Sept. 24 in Meriden.
