HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two men in Hartford were arrested in connection with two investigations, one involving drugs and the other involving a stolen vehicle out of East Lyme.
Police said 21-year-old Alex Cruz and 23-year-old Elijah Gordon, both of Hartford, were taken into custody on Monday.
Detectives said they were conducting plain clothes operations in the city's south district when they saw a group of people in an area of Wadsworth Street.
Police called the area a "hot spot" for drug deals and other illegal activities.
While investigating, detectives said they saw a listed stolen motor vehicle, which had been reported during a robbery in East Lyme.
One of the suspects at the scene was found to be in possession of the vehicle's keys, along with narcotics.
As a result, Cruz was charged with second-degree larceny, operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of narcotics and possession with intent to sell.
Gordon was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell.
In East Lyme, police said a male and female were suspected to have stolen the car from a victim at the Niantic Star Gas Station on Saturday night.
The suspects took the vehicle at knife-point, police said.
East Lyme police have yet to file charges in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.