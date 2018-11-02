HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for the second time in less than a month for peddling drugs, according to Hartford police.
Angel Luna was found to be in possession of 700 bags of fentanyl, 30 grams of cocaine, 36.5 grams of crack cocaine and $10,000 in cash.
Police said in early October, they received confidential and reliable information about large amounts of drugs being sold by Luna.
A police operation confirmed the information.
Luna was arrested on Oct. 4
Then on Nov. 1, detectives received new information that Luna was once again selling drugs.
Another operation was conducted and he was arrested for the second time.
The second operation happened on Jefferson Street.
In addition to Luna, Angel Maisonet was also arrested, police said.
Both face possession and sales-related charges.
