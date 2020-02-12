FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A suspected holiday package thief from Hartford was arrested by police in Fairfield with the help of a Ring Doorbell.
Shavon Littleton, 33, faces several larceny charges for the incidents, which happened in early December.
According to Fairfield police, they received a 911 on Dec. 4 call from a person who lives on Forest Avenue. The caller reported package thefts in the area of 135 Forest Ave.
The report stated that a woman took packages from the front porches of several homes and drove off in a small green 4-door vehicle with no hubcaps and a dented passenger door.
Officers said they responded within 3 minutes but were unable to find the suspect.
They said they sent a request to users of Ring Doorbell's neighbors portal asking for information. A neighbor responded and was able to share video footage of a possible suspect.
The neighbor said the suspect's description matched that of an instacart delivery driver who had delivered groceries to her home just before the package thefts were reported.
Police reviewed the video and determined that the vehicle was a Mitsubishi Mirage. They were also able to figure out a possible license plate. However, the plate was registered to another vehicle.
Investigators used license plate recognition technology and were able to find the Mirage and determine its user's home address.
They also identified the suspect as Littleton.
Police obtained a search warrant and stopped Littleton in the vehicle on Dec. 14.
At the time, she was only charged with misuse of plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to insure.
Police located a number of items inside the vehicle that appeared to be evidence and proceeds from package thefts.
Over the course of the investigation, police said Littleton admitted to the thefts.
An arrest warrant was eventually issued.
Littleton was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with one count of fifth-degree larceny and five counts of sixth-degree larceny.
She was given a court date of Feb. 19 in Bridgeport.
Every thief loses something when they steal and that is their self respect. What a trivial price these fools place on their self respect and self esteem. How can they live with themselves, knowing what they are?
