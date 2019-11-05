HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A suspected shrimp thief is on the loose in Hamden.
Hamden police released a surveillance photo of a suspect they said took five packages of frozen shrimp from the Stop & Shop on Dixwell Avenue.
The incident happened on Monday around 10 p.m.
The suspect was described as a short man with a beard.
He was last seek traveling east on Skiff Street in a silver Dodge caravan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4030.
