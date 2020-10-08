STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Guatemalan national who is believed to be an undocumented immigrant is wanted for murder by Stamford police.
According to police, 29-year-old Samuel Delfiro Zapata-Herrera stabbed a victim back on Oct. 4.
They believe Zapata-Herrera may still be somewhere in the Stamford area, but described him as transient.
They said he is 5'9" tall and weighs about 190 pounds.
Anyone who spots Zapata-Herrera is asked to contact Stamford police at 203-977-4417 or 203-977-4444.
