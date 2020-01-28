South Windsor suspects

South Windsor police said they're looking for two women who are suspected of stealing a wallet from a grocery cart at the Target in town.

 South Windsor police

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The South Windsor Police Department is hoping the public can help identify two women who are accused of snatching a wallet.

They said the pair is suspected of taking the wallet, which was left in a shopping cart at the Target on Buckland Hills Drive.

The incident happened on Dec. 26, 2019.

Surveillance photos of the suspects were released on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Windsor police at 860-644-2551.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.