SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The South Windsor Police Department is hoping the public can help identify two women who are accused of snatching a wallet.
They said the pair is suspected of taking the wallet, which was left in a shopping cart at the Target on Buckland Hills Drive.
The incident happened on Dec. 26, 2019.
Surveillance photos of the suspects were released on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Windsor police at 860-644-2551.
