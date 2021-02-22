VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Several suspects, including teenagers, accused of intentionally crashing into a state police cruiser are behind bars.
The incident happened in Tolland over the weekend.
Police were initially called regarding suspects trying to steal cars in the Tolland area. Eventually, police were able to capture the suspects, two of which were juveniles, with the help of homeowners in the area.
Mailk Price, 18, of Hartford was accused of leading police on a pursuit through Tolland after reportedly attempting to break into homes and vehicles.
The whole thing started in a driveway on Williams Way.
"This trooper comes to the door and says 'something was going on so lock your doors,'" said Allen Lawrence Sr., a neighbor.
During the pursuit, Price intentionally crashed into a state police cruiser head-on, sending one trooper to the hospital, investigators revealed.
The trooper was later released from the hospital that night.
Price fled the scene of the crash on foot.
A K9 unit eventually subdued Price and he was taken into custody.
Three additional suspects, including Jashawn Atkinson, and two juvenile males were also located a short time later hiding in a shed at a home on Terry Road.
Atkinson faces numerous charges and was held on a $500,000 bond.
Price faces more than a dozen charges, including assault on a public safety officer, three counts of third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, first- and second-degree assault, and four counts of reckless endangerment.
His bond was also set at $500,000.
All of the suspects were arraigned at Rockville Superior Court on Monday.
During the virtual court appearance, it was revealed that a homeowner tackled one of the suspects.
"I don't think either of them expected someone to be in the car or expected that a homeowner would come out and tackle them," Price's attorney said.
The court said Atkinson also gave police a fake name and age.
"He gave the name of another individuals and said he was 17 years old and police proceeded under that assumption for quite some time until his relatives called the police and told police he was Mr. Atkinson and his correct age," court officials said.
Atkinson's family was in the courtroom for the appearance. They did not have a comment.
Lawrence said that while Atkinson and two other teens took off running and hid in a shed, it was the son of a homeowner who took action.
"He opened it and there were three guys laying down or something and he jammed it shut," Lawrence said.
Police made the arrests at that point.
