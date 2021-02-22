VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Several suspects accused of intentionally crashing into a state police cruiser are set to appear before a judge on Monday.
The incident happened in Tolland over the weekend.
Police were initially called regarding suspects trying to steal cars in the Tolland area. Eventually, police were able to captures the suspects, two of which are juveniles, with the help of homeowners in the area.
Mailk Price, 18, of Hartford is accused of leading police on a pursuit through Tolland after reportedly attempting to break into homes and vehicles.
During the pursuit, Price intentionally crashed into a state police cruiser head-on, sending one trooper to the hospital.
That trooper was later released from the hospital that night.
Price fled the scene of the crash on foot.
A K9 unit eventually subdued Price and he was taken into custody.
Three additional suspects, including Jashawn Atkinson, and two juvenile males were also located a short time later hiding in a shed at a home on Terry Road.
Atkinson is facing numerous charges and was held on a $500,000 bond.
Price is facing over a dozen charges, including assault on a public safety officer, three counts of third degree conspiracy to commit burglary, first and second degree assault, and four counts of reckless endangerment.
His bond was set at $500,000.
All of the suspects will be arraigned at Rockville Superior Court on Monday.
