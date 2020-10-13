HARTFORD (WFSB) - Two suspects were arrested after a stolen car pursuit through 3 towns.
According to Hartford Police, a stolen car out of Bloomfield crashed after it led police from East Hartford into the Capitol City.
Police said the suspects fired at officers in East Hartford during the incident and a track for a third suspect is underway.
