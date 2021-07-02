GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Glastonbury are looking for two suspects who shot at a homeowner.

According to police, the pair approached the homeowner's vehicle in her driveway on Talcott Road just before 3 a.m. on Friday.

The homeowner reported that she called out to the suspects.

It was at that point she said they fired two rounds from a gun in her direction.

Police said the rounds struck the front door.

The homeowner was not hurt.

The suspects fled in a vehicle that was describe as a dark-colored sedan driven by a third person.

Police urged people who witnessed any suspicious activity in the neighborhood or who may have surveillance video to give them a call at 860-652-4268.

