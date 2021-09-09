PLYMOUTH, CT. (WFSB) - Plymouth Police asked residents to stay inside their homes after a crash involving a stolen SUV.
On Sept. 9, officers were dispatched to a crash on South Main St., north of Greystone Rd.
When they arrived, it was determined that one of the cars, a 2020 BMW X5, was stolen out of Madison CT, the suspects had already fled.
A perimeter was established, and the area was searched with assistance from a Waterbury Police Department K-9.
After several hours, the search was called off due to the weather and lighting conditions.
Police said if you see a suspicious person/persons do not confront them. Call 911 to report.
(1) comment
All these dangerous people and situation because of Gov Malloy and the Democrats easy stance on juvenile crime. No Brie, it's not because keys are left in cars.
