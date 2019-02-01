NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) –Naugatuck Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in car break-ins.
Police said on Friday around 4:44 a.m., at least four unknown individuals entered multiple cars and stole items from the cars.
The incident took place on Debbie Lane.
The suspects were seen driving in a newer style dare blue 4-door sedan.
Police said the driver of the car appears to be an African American or Hispanic male with a chin-strap style bear.
Another suspect appears to be a shorter white female.
According to police, all of the cars that had items stolen were left unlocked.
Anyone who may be able to identify the suspects is asked to call Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.
