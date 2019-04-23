THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - Thomaston police are searching for possibly two armed suspects who are tied to an active investigation.
Police said they are actively investigating a crash that occurred Tuesday morning near the intersection of Route 254, also known as Northfield Road, and Walnut Hill Road.
When police arrived, they saw three suspects get out of the car and run into the woods.
The suspects were identified as teenagers.
One passenger was found inside the car, and another suspect who ran away was found, but two teens are believed to still be on the run.
The suspects were in a car that was reported stolen Monday out of Waterbury.
The two teens on the loose could be armed with BB guns that resemble real firearms.
Police urged residents in town to lock both their homes and vehicles and report any suspicious active to the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.