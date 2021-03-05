EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Three people pried their way into a convenience store and dragged open an ATM.
It happened at on North Road just after 1:40 a.m. on Friday.
According to police, the suspects got into the store, put metal wiring around the ATM and dragged it through the store with their vehicle.
That made the ATM break open and gave the suspects access to its money.
The suspects' vehicle was described as a silver Nissan Armada with Massachusetts plates.
Anyone with information is asked to contact East Windsor police.
