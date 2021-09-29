CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Police in two towns are trying to catch suspects who tried stealing ATMs from local CVS stores.
Around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, thieves rammed a car into the front of the CVS in Cromwell on Berlin Road.
They tried to steal cash from inside an ATM, and even ripped off the top of the machine.
However, police said the criminals weren’t able to steal any money because the bottom of the ATM is bolted to the floor.
Police believe the same thieves tried to steal money from an ATM at a CVS in Wallingford on North Colony Road.
They were unsuccessful.
Both CVS stores have surveillance footage.
An investigation is ongoing.
