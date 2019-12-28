WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - Police are seeking suspects involved in an armed bank robbery in Woodbridge on Friday.
The robbery happened just before 7 p.m. at the TD bank on Amity Road, said police.
Police say a male demanded cash from bank tellers at gunpoint. He then left the building and fled on a motorcycle.
The motorcycle was operated by an accomplice, police said.
Police say the motorcycle is blue and white and was last seen heading south on Amity Road into New Haven.
The suspect on surveillance camera is described by police as a black male wearing a dark sweatshirt, a dark hat, and a bandana.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Woodbridge Police at 203-387-2512.
