CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Two suspects are sought for an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store in Cromwell early Wednesday morning.
Cromwell police said they were called to the Krauszer's on Berlin Road just before 7:15 a.m.
A suspect entered the business, showed a firearm, and demanded money from the cash register, according to police.
They also believe a second suspect was involved and was in a vehicle that was used in the robbery.
The vehicle was described as a black F-150 pickup truck that may have been stolen.
The suspect who entered the store and the truck were also believed to have been involved in similar incidents in surrounding towns.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cromwell police at 860-635-2256.
