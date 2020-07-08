PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Several similar gas station burglaries are under investigation in the Plainfield area, according to police.
The most recent ones were reported at the Sunoco gas station at 704 Norwich Rd. and the One Stop Convenience Store at 720 Norwich Rd. in Plainfield.
Alarms were tripped at both locations around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
Officers found that someone forced their way through the front door of both businesses.
Through their investigation, they said they determined that a Silver Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled up alongside of the front of the Sunoco and four males got out. While one suspect watched for a police response, the other three suspects used pry bars to force entry into the business.
While inside, the suspects tried to pry open an ATM but were unsuccessful. They did however access a safe and stole $350 along with $320 worth of Newport Cigarettes, police said.
The suspects fled southbound on Norwich Road and pulled up alongside the front of the One Stop Convenience Store.
At the business, three suspects exited the vehicle and again used pry bars to get inside. One individual appeared to have again remained outside as a lookout.
While inside, police said the suspects forced entry into two cash registers and stole a total of $400. The suspects then left the business and drove off in a northbound direction.
All of the suspects were wearing gloves, masks, and long sleeve pants and shirts. One suspect had a clearly identifiable “Nike” brand hooded sweatshirt. Two other suspects appeared to be wearing gray-colored sweatshirts.
Police noted that several other similar incidents are being investigated in surrounding towns.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information can contact Plainfield police at 860-564-0804.
