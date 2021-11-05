NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – An officer suffered extensive injuries when he was run over by a drug suspect in Naugatuck.
Three people in all were arrested, including Stanton Ragar Trent, 29, Francis Ibell, 49, and 25-year-old Asia Shynise Paulin.
They were scheduled to face a judge on Friday in Waterbury.
Part of Route 63 in the borough was closed for several hours on Thursday due to the incident.
Naugatuck police said they were dispatched to the Walmart at 1100 New Haven Rd. for a shoplifting report.
The shoplifting suspect, identified as Ibell, ran from an officer in a brief foot chase before being caught.
While that happened, the driver of a getaway car, a gray 2006 Honda Ridgeline, fled north on New Haven Road.
Several moments later, police said another officer was directing traffic at an extra duty traffic post when he was struck by the driver, who was later identified as Trent, on Route 63.
Witness statements from the scene described the act as intentional.
Police said the officer did not suffer life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital. However, both of the officer's legs were broken and the injuries required surgery.
Despite the injuries, the officer was able radio for assistance.
Trent fled the scene and traveled across multiple towns. He and his passenger, Paulin, discarded drugs, money and a .380 pistol from the vehicle, police said. The items were recovered and seized.
The vehicle was stopped on I-84 in Middlebury. Trent and Paulin were arrested at that point.
Vinny Nasufi, owner of Vinny’s Restaurant & Pizzeria, said the wild scene unfolded right in front of his shop.
“Well, we looked and we were pretty upset when we heard a cop got hit and everybody came outside and they want to know what’s going on," Nasufi said. “I hope he recovers very very soon. I’ll be happy to see him when I’ll tell him come get a pizza now."
Police said the Regional Accident Reconstruction team was notified and responded to the scene.
Trent, of New Haven, was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, two counts of possession of drugs with intent to sell, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle and sixth-degree larceny. His bond was $1 million.
Paulin, of Waterbury, was charged with two counts of conspiracy at possession with intent to sell and carrying a pistol without a permit. Her bond was $300,000.
Ibell's charges included first-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny, interfering with an officer and possession of drugs.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
Accountability is working well for the officers, good job Ned/Wong. That's how many police run over because there not even allowed to defend themselves. There medical bills for life will cost us what?
