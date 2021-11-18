SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A nationwide hunt for wire thieves ended in Southington with the arrest of three people.
The men from Fort Worth, TX were caught when they tried to steal thousands of dollars worth of wire from the Lowe's on Executive Boulevard on Wednesday.
The suspects were identified as 22-year-old Daniel Raymond Thomas, 22-year-old Clarence Gerald Davis, and 23-year-old Marcus Hunter.
Channel 3 recorded exclusive video of the three at the Southington Police Department on Thursday morning.
Authorities across the country were said to have been tracking the suspects.
"The background on that is their loss prevention had been tracking these people for a large retail theft that had been occurring at several Lowe’s locations throughout the United States," said Lt. Keith Egan, Southington police. "They knew that they were actively in Connecticut and that they had hit earlier in the day in New Haven and Wallingford."
According to Southington police, the suspects tried to pay for large spools of wire with a fraudulent Lowe's Account Receivable around 1:45 p.m., then load them into a U-Haul box truck.
Police said another vehicle, a black Honda with a Texas registration, was also involved in the theft attempt. When police arrived, two of the suspects fled in it.
However, the driver's erratic driving led to a flat tire, which disabled the Honda.
One suspect fled on foot, but was arrested a short distance away. The second suspect fled towards a nearby Target store, but was also taken into custody. The third suspect was arrested inside the Lowe's.
Thomas was said to have an active secret service extraditable federal warrant for his arrest as a result of a fraudulent payment scheme that was used during these thefts. He is a suspect in similar thefts throughout the country, police revealed.
"This is an organized group of which they’re trying to utilize fraudulent Lowe's accounts to make their purchases," Egan said.
The total value of items nearly stolen from the Southington store was $6,939.34.
"The paying customers end up paying for that," said Tom Gray, a Southington Lowe's employee.
Gray said he was relieved that police quickly made the arrests.
"They can’t be here all the time," he said. "There’s a lot of stores that are calling them for shoplifting every day, so thank the Lord they caught a couple."
Thomas was charged with interfering with police, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny, and sixth-degree larceny.
Davis was charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny.
Hunter was charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny, interfering with police, failure to obey an officer's signal, and reckless driving.
The bonds for all three suspects were $150,000 each.
Police said the thefts were different from those reported at stores such as BJ's in Southington where suspects were caught on camera earlier this month stealing large items such as TVs.
