ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police have arrested at least two people in connection with a series of thefts.
Officials say this all started when Enfield Police responded to the Brookside Plaza Tuesday night to investigate a report of a shoplifting.
One of the suspects was found hiding in the backseat of their vehicle.
About $7,100 worth of merchandise from various stores inside the plaza was found stacked to the vehicle's ceiling.
Police have not released the names of the arrested individuals.
Investigators noted that these suspects are being investigated by other agencies for shopliftings that occurred in their communities.
