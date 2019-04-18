ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Two suspects wanted in connection with a Vermont homicide were found in Enfield on Wednesday.
Enfield Police were seen at the Motel 6 on Hazard Avenue Wednesday night.
According to police, they were assisting outside agencies including the ATF and the Burlington, Vermont Police Department.
On Thursday morning, police said they arrested 18-year-old Brandon Sanders and 32-year-old Johnny Ford.
They are wanted in connection with a homicide that happened in Burlington, VT.
Sanders was found driving on I-91 north near exit 49 on Wednesday afternoon.
Ford was later found at Motel 6.
During a search at the motel, police found 107 grams of crack cocaine and $17,000 in cash.
Both suspects are being held on $1 million bonds on fugitive from justice charges in CT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.