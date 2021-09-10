PLYMOUTH, CT. (WFSB) - A crash involving a stolen SUV in Plymouth Thursday night is linked to shoreline vehicle thefts along the shoreline.
Just after 6 p.m. Thursday, Plymouth police responded to a crash on South Main Street near Greystone Road.
When officers arrived, it was determined that one of the cars involved was a 2020 BMW X5 that had been reported stolen out of Madison.
The suspects had already fled.
That's when police had asked residents in the area to stay inside their homes as a precaution.
A search was conducted in the area, with the help from a Waterbury Police Department K9.
After several hours, the search was called off due to the weather and lighting conditions.
Police had told residents if they saw something suspicious to call 911.
One of the suspects was described as a tall, thin male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
On Thursday night, Guilford police said the suspects who stole the SUV are linked to burglaries and car thefts that have happened in their town, as well as Madison and Branford.
Earlier in the day on Thursday, Guilford police posted a photo of a suspect who walked into a home in Guilford, stole car keys and a car, among other items like credit cards, electronics, wallets, and more.
"These brazen criminals entered the Guilford home around 6am this morning. They did not care that the homeowners were home, that there was a dog in the house, or that it was daylight and they could be seen," Guilford police said in a post on Facebook.
After the car thefts, the suspects went to Naugatuck where they used the stolen credit cards and then ditched two out of the three stolen cars in Waterbury.
Police said a group of suspects broke and entered into unlocked homes in Guilford, Madison, and Branford Thursday morning to find keys to the cars they allegedly stole. Police said other personal items including credit cards, small electronics, wallets, purses, and checkbooks, were stolen from the homes. One Guilford home was invaded at 6 a.m. Thursday, according to police, while the owners and pets were in the home.
