OXFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police arrested a suspended Oxford teacher who is accused of failing to report suspected child abuse.
On Wednesday, police arrested 48-year-old Jeffrey Giovacchino.
He was arrested on a warrant resulting from an investigation where he allegedly failed to report a suspected child abuse case at Oxford High School, where he was a mandated reporter.
The abuse was reported about two years ago, police said.
According to the arrest warrant, Giovacchino was a teacher at the time of the incident.
School officials said he has not taught during the current school year as he was placed on leave prior to its start.
He was charged with failure to report child abuse and was released on a $10,000 bond.
He’s expected to appear in court at the end of the month.
"I saw him as like a cool teacher and now hearing this, he's completely changed," said Justin Calabrese, an Oxford High School senior.
Being a mandated reported, Giovacchino was required by law to contact police about any possible abuse.
"When someone doesn't report it when their mandated you are really letting that person down because they're missing so much of being able to go to therapy, to be able to talk to people, to just feel like what's going on with themselves," said Lucy Nolan.
Lucy Nolan, the Policy Director at the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence says adults need to be proactive when a child confides in them about sexual abuse.
"When a child goes to an adult who is important to them, that they're looking for the adult to take them and show them the way and give them some guidance," said Nolan.
The victim in this case spoke up again, but this time telling a school nurse what happened.
The nurse reported the assault.
Anyone with information on this investigation should contact police at (203) 888-4353.
If you or someone you know is the victim of a sexual assault, you can call the Alliance's hotline at 888-999-5545 or click here.
