HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Shoppers are being reminded that the temporary suspension of the state’s single-use plastic bag fee is set to expire on June 30.
The suspension of the $0.10 tax was implemented on March 26 by Gov. Ned Lamont. It was originally set to expire back in May, but then that was extended to June 30.
The decision was made over concerns that reusable bags might spread COVID-19.
The Department of Revenue Services (DRS) said retailers should prepare to resume collection of the state-level plastic bag fee on July 1.
The fee is collected by retailers and remitted to DRS on the state sales and use tax return.
“As it has throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) strongly encourages state residents who use reusable bags for shopping to continue to do so. Over the past year, Connecticut shoppers have overwhelmingly embraced the use of reusable shopping bags, which helps reduce plastic waste that harms the environment,” DRS said in a press release.
It went on to say “According to guidance from the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH), given the most current scientific information available, reusable bags do not serve as a significant source of infection for COVID-19.”
Reusable bags can be cleaned between uses through the laundry, hand washing, or wiping with a disinfecting wipe.
I love how there's this assumption that I'm going to wash my grocery bag... That thing lives in the car until it's time for another trip and then just gets tossed if it's that dirty. Cheaper to spend the 50 cents to buy a whole other one.
