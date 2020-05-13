HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont has extended the suspension on the state's plastic bag tax due tot he COVID_19 pandemic.
The suspension was set to expire on May 15.
Back in March, Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order that suspended the state’s $0.10 plastic bag tax at grocery stores.
The decision was made over concerns that reusable bags might spread COVID-19.
During his daily update on the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, Lamont said that suspension would expire on May 15, but then signed an executive order extending the suspension.
Lamont’s Chief of Staff Paul Mounds said the tax will come back “over time,” and that they are working with the industry and environmentalists at this time.
He said they expect to release more info on Thursday.
Read the full executive order here.
(1) comment
The plastic bag tax should be shuttered...permanently
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.