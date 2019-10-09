EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Police in East Windsor are investigating a suspicious death at a home on Wednesday.
Officers responded 229 Fairway Drive around 8 a.m. for a reported unresponsive man. When officers arrived, they found the man in the kitchen who was dead.
The 70-year-old resident, identified as Halsey Hesse Jr., was found by a family member, who conducted a welfare check after he could not reach the man by phone for a couple days.
Officers on the scene deemed Hesse's death to be suspicious and are now investigating this as an active crime scene.
Fairway Drive is a mobile home park and police said there is no threat to the area.
Detectives are working in conjunction with the State Police Major Crimes squad.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner sent an investigator to the scene. An autopsy will be completed on Thursday to determine the cause and manner of death.
No additional details were released.
