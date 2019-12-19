PLAINFIELD (WFSB) - Police are investigating a suspicious death late Thursday night on Community Avenue.
Officers were called at about 6:30 P.M., to an unresponsive male located in a camper on the property of 75 Community Avenue in Plainfield.
Upon arrival of police and medical personnel, the 47-year-old male was pronounced dead. Based on the information gathered on scene, officers treated the incident as a homicide.
The Plainfield Police Department contacted the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad to assist in the investigation.
The victim, identified as Keith C. Coolidge Jr. of 75 Community Avenue, was subsequently transported to the Chief’s Medical Examiner’s Office in Farmington for an autopsy. The cause and manner of death are pending the autopsy.
It should be noted that the Plainfield Police Department arrested Keith T. Coolidge (Age 37) on a Violation of a Protective Order at approximately 9:30 P.M. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at the Danielson Superior Court on December 20, 2019.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.