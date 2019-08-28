CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – Cheshire police responded to a suspicious package in a CVS parking lot Wednesday evening.
Officers were contacted just before 7 p.m. about a device located in a parking lot on South Main Street.
The package was deemed to be an environmental testing device.
As a precaution, the State Police Emergency Service Unite was called to the scene to assist.
The area was reopened to the public after the device was determined to not be a threat.
